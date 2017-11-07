Latest NBA Power Rankings

Boston Police Officer Hurt In Jamaica Plain CrashBoston Police said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Heath Street in Jamaica Plain.

Mayoral Races To Be Decided In Boston, Newton, Lawrence, FraminghamVoters in Boston will decide whether to return Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh to City Hall for another four-year term.

Woman Killed In Shrewsbury Hit And RunShrewsbury Police are looking for the driver who killed a pedestrian before leaving the scene.

For The First Time Ever, Framingham Votes For A MayorResidents voted earlier this year to become a city, rather than a town--changing their entire form of local government to include a mayor and city council.