Firearms Training Center Expects Uptick After Texas Mass Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) –Massachusetts has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation but that does not mean everyone in the state is against guns.

At the Boston Firearm Training Center, another mass shooting means more business.

“Another one again, so I’m going to get busy again because when people get scared, they want to be able to protect themselves,” explained owner Tom Cheffro.

He said what happened the mass shooting in a South Texas church is tragic but from years of experience teaching people how to use firearms safely and responsibly, he does not believe stricter gun laws is the answer.

“There’s only one way to stop a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun,” said Cheffro.

On Monday, President Trump commented that the massacre in Texas was “a mental health problem” and not a “guns situation.”

Massachusetts U.S. Representative Seth Moulton had a different opinion.

“It’s another absolutely senseless tragedy,” he said. “Universal background checks, ensuring that everybody who buys a gun goes through the same background check. It’s common sense.”