David Krejci (Back) Skates At Bruins Practice; Other Injured Players Return

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins have been beset by an unusual rash of injuries in the first quarter of the 2017-18 season, but it appears that one of their biggest losses is getting closer to returning. David Krejci was spotted skating at the start of the Bruins’ optional practice on Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, continuing to recover from a back injury suffered on Oct. 19.

Krejci was placed on injured reserve on Monday, so he will be out for at least the Bruins’ next three games. He will miss Wednesday’s road tilt against the Rangers and a home-and-home against the Maple Leafs on Friday and Saturday. But despite his limited participation, his return to the ice is certainly an encouraging sign after Bruce Cassidy termed him “week-to-week” with the injury.

Ryan Spooner (groin), Noel Acciari (finger), and Anton Khudobin (lower body) were also spotted skating for the Bruins. Spooner remains at least two weeks away from returning, while Acciari will travel with the team but sit out on Wednesday against the Rangers. Anton Khudobin is also a possibility to travel to New York.

Brad Marchand (upper body), who missed the Bruins’ 5-3 win over the Wild on Monday, will also be out for Wednesday against the Rangers but has not been ruled out to be back for the back-to-back against the Leafs.

Among the Bruins’ longer-term injuries are David Backes (colon surgery), who is expected to miss at least eight weeks after a bout with diverticulitis, and Adam McQuaid (broken fibula), who will be out at least another 5-6 weeks.