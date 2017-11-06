Toddler Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car

HealthWatch: Effects Of Sugary Drinks, The Importance Of Strength TrainingStudies show sugary drinks are associated with high blood pressure and strength training may be just as important as cardio exercise.

Toddler Critically Injured After Being Hit By CarA young boy is in critical condition after he and a woman were hit by a car in Haverhill, police said.

Former Boyfriend Charged Attempted Murder, Woman Remains HospitalizedAccording to court documents, a woman was stabbed by a former boyfriend after they agreed to meet in a Pembroke town beach parking lot.

FBI Offering $5,000 Reward In Fall River 'Faceless Bandit' CaseThe FBI is asking the public for information to help them catch a serial bank robber who uses sunglasses, ski masks, and bandanas to obscure his face during robberies--and offering a reward for info that leads to his capture.