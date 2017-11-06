Toddler Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car

HAVERHILL (CBS) — A young boy is in critical condition after he and a woman were hit by a car in Haverhill on Monday night.
Haverhill Police and Fire were called to the scene on River Street around 6:20 p.m.
Preliminary investigations show that a man, a woman, and a toddler were crossing the street when a car struck the woman and the boy.
According to police, the woman received minor injuries to her hand and the toddler was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A few hours later, police said the boy was med-flighted to Boston Medical Center.
The driver stayed on the scene.
Police have not released any more information at this time. No word yet on any possible charges.