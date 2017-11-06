Toddler Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car

Filed Under: Haverhill, Hit By Car, Ken MacLeod

HAVERHILL (CBS) — A young boy is in critical condition after he and a woman were hit by a car in Haverhill on Monday night.

Haverhill Police and Fire were called to the scene on River Street around 6:20 p.m.

Preliminary investigations show that a man, a woman, and a toddler were crossing the street when a car struck the woman and the boy.

According to police, the woman received minor injuries to her hand and the toddler was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A few hours later, police said the boy was med-flighted to Boston Medical Center.

The driver stayed on the scene.

Police have not released any more information at this time. No word yet on any possible charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch