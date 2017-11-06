WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Broncos’ Vance Joseph: ‘We’ll See’ Who Starts At QB Against Patriots

Filed Under: Brock Osweiler, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots appear to have a bit of an advantage at the quarterback position against the Broncos. As they head to Denver with Tom Brady ready to go out of the bye, the team on the other side doesn’t sound so sure who will be starting.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph spoke to reporters after the team’s ugly 51-23 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, specifically about the lackluster performance of QB Brock Osweiler (19-for-38, 208 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, 53.4 passer rating). Joseph said the QB “did a fine job,” according to the Denver Post’s Nicki Jhabvala.

However, Joseph did not declare a starter for Sunday night against the Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium. When asked if he was sticking with Osweiler, he said “We’ll see.”

Despite replacing Trevor Siemian with Osweiler as the starting QB against the Eagles, Joseph reportedly wants to check out the game film before deciding whether he wants to move forward with the same plan. The Broncos also have second-year signal-caller Paxton Lynch, who was recently removed from the injury report.

dl brock osweiler sacked broncos eagles Broncos Vance Joseph: Well See Who Starts At QB Against Patriots

Brock Osweiler of the Denver Broncos throws a pass as Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles tackles him on Nov. 5, 2017. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, there’s no question about Brady’s status for Sunday’s game. He will be going up against a Broncos defense that is also struggling, having just allowed 419 total yards and a whopping seven touchdowns to Carson Wentz and the Eagles. Brady may still be 3-7 in his career in Denver (including playoffs), but he couldn’t find himself with a better opportunity to pick up a big road win.

