Patriots Open As Biggest Road Favorites Against Broncos In 30 Years

Filed Under: Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — The 6-2 Patriots were likely to open as favorites on the road against the 3-5 Broncos, but it turns out that they’re favored more than any visiting team in Denver in three decades.

The latest betting lines at OddsShark reveal that the Patriots opened as big road favorites against the Broncos, with the point spread ranging from 7-9.5. The Pats just had their bye week, while the Broncos are coming off a brutal 51-23 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia.

As for total points, the over/under is set at 46.5.

The Patriots are the biggest road favorite in Denver since 1987 and the second-biggest in Broncos franchise history. The ’87 Rams lost 30-14 in Denver after opening as 11-point favorites.

The Patriots have gone 12-5 after bye weeks during head coach Bill Belichick’s tenure, but are just 4-3 in their last seven post-bye games. They lost 31-24 to the Seahawks in Foxboro in their first game after the bye last season.

dl bill belichick and tom brady after super bowl Patriots Open As Biggest Road Favorites Against Broncos In 30 Years

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady talk after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and the Patriots historically have not played well in Denver’s Mile High Stadium, compiling a 3-7 record since 2001 (including playoffs). But they won 16-3 in 2016, as the defense shut down quarterback Trevor Siemian.

The Broncos still have issues at QB heading into Sunday night’s game. Head coach Vance Joseph would not commit to reinstalled starter Brock Osweiler after Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, leaving the team’s signal-caller situation in doubt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch