HealthWatch: Effects Of Sugary Drinks, The Importance Of Strength Training

BOSTON (CBS) – There’s no question that drinking a lot of soda is bad for your health but what if you only do it once in a while?

A new review of 36 studies finds that one sugary beverage a day is associated with high blood pressure, and just two sugary beverages a week could possibly raise your risk of type two diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

Sugary drinks are not just sodas. Juice, lemonade and anything with a lot of sugar are included. While we await more research to determine the health risks of drinking sugar-laden drinks, try to limit your intake.

Instead of drinking a glass of fruit juice, eat a piece of fruit which has fiber and will make you feel more full, and try to choose water over sweet drinks.

Strength Training Can Reduce Your Risk of Premature Death

Strength training may be just as important as aerobic exercise when it comes to promoting health.

A new study looked at more than 80,000 adults over the age of thirty and found that those who engaged in exercises that build muscle strength had a 23 percent lower risk of premature death overall and 31 percent lower risk of dying from cancer.

Strength training can include push-ups, squats, sit-ups and hand-held weightlifting.