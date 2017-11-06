Gordon Hayward Taking Shots From A Chair In The Dark At Celtics Practice Facility

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have been joking that Gordon Hayward, eager to get back on the court, is already putting up shots while sitting in a chair. We now have some evidence that the injured star is hard at work with his rehab.

Celtics president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge tweeted out a photo of Hayward taking shots at the team’s practice facilities on Sunday night.

When ESPN Boston’s Chris Forsberg pointed out that Hayward was shooting in the dark, Ainge replied, “When you’re a Hoosier you need no lights.”

Hayward talked about shooting from a chair last week when he addressed the Boston media for the first time since his injury, saying it’s a great way to get his comeback started.

“I feel a little short,” he joked. “Just being on the floor, with a basketball and having an assistant rebound for me, that was an incredible feeling to start that process. For two weeks I was in a bed with my foot up for the longest time. Those hours felt like they lasted forever. I was bored and couldn’t do much. To be on the court with a basketball, it’s what I loved to do and it was fun.”

Hayward underwent surgery on October 18 after suffering a dislocated left ankle and fractured tibia in a nasty opening night fall in Cleveland. He is expected to miss the season, but it’s great to see him putting in the work just a few weeks after surgery.

