WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

FBI Offering $5,000 Reward In Fall River ‘Faceless Bandit’ Case

Filed Under: Bank Robber, Faceless Bandit, Fall River, FBI

FALL RIVER (CBS) — The FBI is asking the public for information to help them catch a serial bank robber who uses sunglasses, ski masks, and bandannas to obscure his face during robberies–and offering a reward for info that leads to his capture.

They said the man, dubbed the “Faceless Bandit” for his use of face coverings, robbed a Santander Bank on on William Canning Boulevard on September 19, a Webster Bank on Plymouth Avenue on October 2, and that same Santander Bank again on October 23.

bandit1 FBI Offering $5,000 Reward In Fall River Faceless Bandit Case

The FBI is offering $5,000 for info leading to the capture of the “Faceless Bandit.” (FBI Boston)

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached if seen.

“We want to get him off the streets since he has brandished a handgun in every robbery and threatened to shoot a teller,” Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a release. “This individual is a serious threat to public safety and if you see him, do not approach, call 911.”

He’s described as a left-handed man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, wearing gloves that are sometimes mismatched–but his defining characteristic is how he covers his face.

bandit2 FBI Offering $5,000 Reward In Fall River Faceless Bandit Case

Two of the face coverings the “Faceless Bandit” used. (FBI Boston)

The FBI said he threatened to shoot a teller during the October 2 robbery. He used a black semi-automatic pistol in all three robberies, and also had a silver revolver in his waistband during at least one of the robberies.

In a release Monday, the FBI said they are offering $5,000 for information that leads to his identification, arrest, and prosecution.

The FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force, Massachusetts State Police, and Fall River Police are working together on the case.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch