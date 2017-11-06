FBI Offering $5,000 Reward In Fall River ‘Faceless Bandit’ Case

FALL RIVER (CBS) — The FBI is asking the public for information to help them catch a serial bank robber who uses sunglasses, ski masks, and bandannas to obscure his face during robberies–and offering a reward for info that leads to his capture.

They said the man, dubbed the “Faceless Bandit” for his use of face coverings, robbed a Santander Bank on on William Canning Boulevard on September 19, a Webster Bank on Plymouth Avenue on October 2, and that same Santander Bank again on October 23.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached if seen.

“We want to get him off the streets since he has brandished a handgun in every robbery and threatened to shoot a teller,” Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a release. “This individual is a serious threat to public safety and if you see him, do not approach, call 911.”

He’s described as a left-handed man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, wearing gloves that are sometimes mismatched–but his defining characteristic is how he covers his face.

The FBI said he threatened to shoot a teller during the October 2 robbery. He used a black semi-automatic pistol in all three robberies, and also had a silver revolver in his waistband during at least one of the robberies.

In a release Monday, the FBI said they are offering $5,000 for information that leads to his identification, arrest, and prosecution.

The FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force, Massachusetts State Police, and Fall River Police are working together on the case.