WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Everyone Needs A Financial Plan: Step 1 – Setting Goals

By Dee Lee
Filed Under: Finances, Financial Planning, Money Matters, Savings, Spending

BOSTON (CBS) – According to a Nerdwallet.com survey, 71% of Americans expressed regrets about their ability to manage money. The #1 regret- not planning early enough, followed by spending too much on non-essentials.

The financial choices in our lives are overwhelming. Once upon a time, people’s financial lives were simple. There was one kind of mortgage, you had a savings account, no credit cards and if you wanted to buy a stock you paid an 8% commission thru a broker.

Today everyone should consider having a financial plan. The financial planning process can easily be broken down into five simple steps.

  1. What do you want? These are your goals.
  2. What have you got? This is your net worth.
  3. Saving and investing to get what you want
  4. Managing the obstacles you will encounter along the way
  5. Protecting the people you love and the assets you have accumulated

Let’s start with what you want, the first step. The big picture here. What do you want to be doing in 5, 10, 20 years? Where do you want to be living? What kind of job? Retired? And as grown-ups there is a dollar component to all of our goals. Remember, a goal is a dream with a deadline.

Your number one financial goal should be a comfortable retirement. But often times buying your first house, having children, school loans and credit card debt put retirement planning on the back burner.

List your goals. By writing them down you stimulate a part of the brain named the reticular activating system. This system triggers a filtering process and begins to collect information and routing it to the conscious part of your brain. Next, what’s the time horizon for each of those goals?

Now prioritize the list. What is the most important goal? What you have now is an outline of your financial plan. Now fill it in. How much will you need to save for each goal? Where will the money come from? Do this with each item on your list.

One more thing:  To find a financial planner to help you achieve your goals and dreams in your area contact the Financial Planning Association’s (FPA) local Boston chapter.

………………..

You can hear Dee Lee’s expert financial advice on WBZ NewsRadio 1030 each weekday at 1:55 p.m. and 3:55 p.m.

Subscribe to Dee’s Money Matters newsletter here.

More from Dee Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch