It Happens Here: How Cambridge Votes In A Different WayThe People’s Republic is the only city in the state to use ‘ranked choice’ voting.

Massachusetts Leaders Send 'Thoughts And Prayers' After Texas Church ShootingMany Massachusetts leaders have offered their thoughts and prayers to victims, families, and community members after a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Rally Supports Haitian Immigrants With Temporary Protected StatusThe deadline for the Trump administration to extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitians is November 23.

Woman Killed In Westport Hit-And-RunAbout an hour later, a woman called Westport police to report that she may have hit a deer in the same area.