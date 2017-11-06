Cab Driver Robbed At Gunpoint In Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) — A cab driver in Worcester was threatened, robbed, and forced out of his cab by another man midday on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Belmont and Everard Street, close to Belmont Street School and Worcester Tech High School.

According to police, the suspect demanded money, hit the driver, and demanded cash. After the driver handed him money, he got out of the cab, which the suspect then drove away and abandoned.

“The man was on foot after we located the car. There was a school very close by so the kids were just kept inside for a little while while this was happening, just in case there was foot chase or anything like that, especially since the male had a firearm,” said Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha.

Last week, a different cab driver was robbed but at this point, officials have no reason to believe the two incidents are connected, he added.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message, call detectives at 508-799-8651, or send a tip through their website.