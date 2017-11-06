Bruins Place David Krejci On Injured Reserve

BOSTON (CBS) — The hits keep coming for the Boston Bruins.

After missing the last six games with an upper body injury, the Bruins placed David Krejci on injured reserve on Monday. It will now be at least a week before he can play in any games.

Krejci suffered the injury back on October 19 in Boston’s 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. The 31-year-old forward has one goal and five assists in six games played this season.

To take Krejci’s place on the roster, the Bruins recalled goaltender Zane McIntyre from Providence on an emergency basis. McIntyre has gone 4-2-0 record with a 2.51 goals against average and .907 save percentage in six games with Providence so far this season.

The Bruins also announced Monday morning that an upper body injury will keep forward Brad Marchand from playing in this evening’s game against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden. While they don’t think Marchand’s injury is anything serious, there is clearly some concern when it comes to Krejci.