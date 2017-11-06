Brad Marchand Out With Upper-Body Injury For Bruins-Wild Tilt

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have been banged up to begin the 2017-18 season, and that’s an issue that will get worse on Monday night.

The Bruins will be without winger Brad Marchand on Monday night when they take on the Minnesota Wild, head coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Marchand, who leads the Bruins with 14 points and tallied an assist in Saturday’s loss against Washington, is dealing with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Cassidy also said that David Krejci’s absence will continue at least through the current week. Krejci has played in just six games this season and has been sidelined due to back spasms since mid-October.

The Bruins will host the Wild on Monday night before traveling to New York on Wednesday to take on the Rangers and to Toronto on Friday to take on the Maple Leafs.

With just 12 games played, the Bruins sit in fifth place in the Atlantic Division with 13 points.