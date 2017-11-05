Jamie’s Pub, Landmark Scituate Restaurant, Destroyed By Fire

Jamie's Pub, Landmark Scituate Restaurant, Destroyed By FireThe Scituate Fire Department said the building is a total loss.

Friends, Family Mourn Loss Of Teen Killed While Riding BikeA friend of 19-year-old Antawani Wright Davis remembered him Saturday as a talented teen who was full of potential.

Logan Airport Allows Autistic Kids, Families To 'Test Run' Travel RoutineWings For Autism attendees were able to go to the airport, check-in at a ticket counter, and go through the TSA security check to practice the travel routine.

Man Charged With Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend At Pembroke BeachThe former boyfriend of a woman stabbed in Pembroke is now charged with assault to murder.