Jamie’s Pub, Landmark Scituate Restaurant, Destroyed By Fire

SCITUATE (CBS) — A restaurant that was celebrating its 50th anniversary burned down early Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to Jamie’s Grill and Pub on Gannett Road in Scituate around 4:22 a.m.
The building suffered a partial collapse.
Crews were aided by help from Marshfield and Cohassett Fire Departments.
Scituate Fire Chief John Murphy said the building, which recently underwent renovations, is a total loss.
The cause of the fire was not yet known.
Chief Murphy said the building will be torn down within 48 hours.