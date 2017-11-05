Pet Parade: PRoNE’s Puerto Rico Rescue Dogs

Filed Under: Dog Adoption, Dogs, Hurricane Maria, pet adoptiond, Pet Parade, Pets, Puerto Rico

BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs brought up from Puerto Rico after surviving hurricane Maria are up for adoption from Pug Rescue of New England and featured on the Pet Parade.

The dogs are about 11 months old, and have a crazy rescue story–they were found in an abandoned building and raised in a bathroom that was set up as a makeshift kennel.

They lived there with four other brothers–one who got sick and died, and three who were adopted.

prone1 Pet Parade: PRoNEs Puerto Rico Rescue Dogs

Two dogs that survived Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. (WBZ-TV)

By mistake, the Humane Society took them to the United States–and they made it just in time, as there’s now an embargo on shipping dogs from Puerto Rico. Because of that, many people leaving Puerto Rico with no place to go are leaving their dogs behind.

These two need a little training, but they’re survivors, and would do well in an active family with kids. Because they’re a bit rowdy together, PRoNE wants them to be adopted separately.

For more information, visit PRoNE’s website, pugrescueofnewengland.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch