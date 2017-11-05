Massachusetts Leaders React To Texas Church Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) — Many Massachusetts leaders have offered their thoughts and prayers to victims, their families, and community members after a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday.

Officials in Texas said Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, opened fire inside the First Baptist Church and killed 26 people and wounded 20 others.

Governor Charlie Baker tweeted his shock.

Appalled & saddened by the terrible news from South Texas. The Commonwealth’s thoughts & prayers are with the people of Sutherland Springs. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 5, 2017

I'm heartsick for the victims, families & community of Sutherland Springs. But I'm more than heartsick – I'm angry. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 5, 2017

In a series of tweets, Warren asked how many more people had to die before the NRA loses control of the country’s gun policies.

She continued, “Thoughts & prayers are not enough, GOP. We must end this violence. We must stop these tragedies. People are dying while you wait.”

Representative Joe Kennedy tweeted, “Images from Sutherland Springs are horrifying & all too familiar. Our hearts are broken for the First Baptist congregation.”

The Boston Police Department also took to Twitter.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by today's senseless act of violence in #SutherlandSprings, Texas. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) November 5, 2017

Maura Healey, the Massachusetts Attorney General said:

Devastating. A horrific shooting in a place of worship. Our hearts are with the the victims and their families in Sutherland Springs, Texas. — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) November 5, 2017

“As it unfolds, first of all, my heart and prayers go out to the congregation and the people of Texas for the tragedy that they are going through right now,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh on the campaign trail.

“I was in church this morning, thinking about just where we’ve gone to in some case as a country. There’s really no sacred place anymore,” he added.