Prayer Service Held For Newton Man Hurt In NYC Terror Attack

NEWTON (CBS) — With heavy hearts, dozens gathered at St. Bernard Parish Sunday morning for a special prayer service to the victims of New York’s terror attack.

Martin Marro is from Newton. He is currently recovering in the hospital after being seriously injured in the attack on a New York City bike path.

Last week’s attack killed eight people, including five of Marro’s high school classmates who had come to the U.S. from Argentina to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their graduation.

“I think right now faith is the only things that’s keeping us and bring the family through,” Albie Alvarez-Cote said.

Albie is friends with Martin’s wife, Maria. She just returned from New York after spending time with the family in the hospital.

“The fact that Martin was still in the hospital, I thought she really need someone to be with her. It was very difficult,” Cote said.

Prayer service & church underway for victims of NYC terror attack. Parishioners prayed for Martin Marro #wbz pic.twitter.com/cIyoQb0NWx — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) November 5, 2017

The Marro family says Martin is expected to a full recovery, but the pain of all they lost will scar them forever.

“The whole time we were with Maria in the hospital, making sure she was okay. Then we placed an Argentine flag at the site of the attack,” Albie said.

Albie’s husband Jim offered up special prayer during Sunday’s mass.

The couple was with the Marro family a week before the attack.

“For the victims, survivors, and families from the attack in New York that God will give them strength, new beginnings and free them from hate and revenge. Lord hear our prayer,” Jim Cote prayed.