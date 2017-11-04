Nick Buoniconti Will Donate Brain To Support Research Of CTE

Nick Buoniconti Will Donate Brain To Support Research Of CTEFormer Patriots linebacker Nick Buoniconti says he will donate his brain to Boston University for CTE research.

New Plan Takes On Mass. Rotaries In Effort To Keep Drivers, Pedestrians SafeStops signs are now in place at the downtown rotary in Bridgewater as part of a 90-day trial to get drivers to slow down and keep pedestrians safe.

I-Team Helps Father Critically Injured by Drunk Driver Get FundsThe I-Team helped a father receive money from a state funded program after being denied to help him pay for medical bills and lost wages.

19 Dead Animals Found In Home Where Woman And Child LivedA New Bedford woman is facing child abuse and animal cruelty charges after police discovered her Query Street home in deplorable condition.