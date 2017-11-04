Man Arrested For Firing Gunshots Into Two Homes

METHUEN (CBS) – A Methuen man is accused of firing multiple gunshots into two homes and then driving his pickup truck away from the scene.

Police arrested John T. Pappalardo, 51, and charged him with eight counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of malicious damage over $250 and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Police responded to the area of Weybossett Street at Clifton Road about 1:55 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of possible gunshots fired.

A neighborhood resident told police that a man, later identified as Pappalardo, may have just fired several gunshots in the area near his home and his neighbor’s home. A possible motive was unclear Saturday.

A preliminary investigation found that each of the victim’s houses had been struck by multiple bullets. No injuries were reported.

Pappalardo was seen driving a dark colored pick-up truck away from the scene, and police later located a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle parked outside Pappalardo’s home. Officers then arrested Pappalardo at his home without incident.

Pappalardo is being held on $50,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Monday.