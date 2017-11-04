Friends, Family Mourn Loss Of Teen Killed While Riding Bike

BOSTON (CBS) – A friend of 19-year-old Antawani Wright Davis remembered him Saturday as a talented teen who was full of potential.

Antawani was killed while riding his bicycle Friday afternoon when he was struck by a dump truck near East Cottage Street in Dorchester.

bicyclist1 Friends, Family Mourn Loss Of Teen Killed While Riding Bike

Antawani Wright Davis, 19, was struck and killed while riding his bicycle. (Image credit: Suhayl Azan)

Those closest to Antawani are now heartbroken.

“It hurts. You could see, he is something special,” his friend, Suhayl Azan, cried.

bicycle pic Friends, Family Mourn Loss Of Teen Killed While Riding Bike

The scene of fatal bicycle crash that killed Antawani Wright Davis. (WBZ-TV)

Antawani was a singer, an actor and a model, and “he did many things very well,” said Azan, who last saw Antawani a few days before he was killed, when they had dinner together.

Azan, a photographer, captured images of his friend just a week before he was killed.

“I think his goals as far as modeling was where his sights were set,” he said.

A local bike shop has donated a bicycle in honor of Antawani. It now hangs right outside of Antawani’s house, where his mother is trying to come to terms with his loss.

“She broke down, a lot of tears. She’s pulling herself together. She’s very strong,” Azan said.

