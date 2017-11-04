Centro: Cambridge College Is Making A Difference In The Lives Of Adult Learners

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
November 4, 2017
A private, non-profit school is making a big difference in the lives of many adults who want a higher education and a much more promising future! For more than 45 years, Cambridge College has been a leader and a pioneer in adult learning. With a main campus in Boston and four regional locations nationwide, they provide academically excellent, time-efficient and affordable higher education to a diverse population of adult learners. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about Cambridge College and the different programs and services they offer. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Provost and Academic Affairs VP Gilda Gely and Program Chair and Professor Claritza Abreu. Tune in!

Watch Centro in Spanish

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
CAMBRIDGE COLLEGE
1-800-829-GRAD (4723)
www.cambridgecollege.edu
Facebook: CambridgeCollege
Twitter: CambridgeCollg
Instagram: CambridgeCollege_edu
 
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

