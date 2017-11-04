Celtics @ 7: What A 7-2 Record Means For The Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — The surging Celtics opened their three-game road trip with a stunning 101-94 upset of the Thunder Friday night in Oklahoma City. Boston’s won seven straight to match a record under coach Brad Stevens and now boasts the NBA’s best record at 7-2.
So, what’s it all mean when you knock off the Spurs, then a team led by reigning MVP Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony?
With the East-favorite Cavaliers struggling, are the Celts more poised than ever to make a run to the NBA finals, even without Gordon Hayward?
“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman was joined Saturday on 98.5 The Sports Hub by The Athletic’s Ian Thomsen to discuss those topics, Al Horford’s consistency, Kyrie Irving’s comfort on both ends of the floor, Marcus Morris’s debut, and whether Hayward could actually return this season.
Enjoy the full podcast above!