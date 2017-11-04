Red Sox Name Tim Hyers New Hitting Coach

BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox continue to fill out their coaching staff.

Tim Hyers, who served as the assistant hitting coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the last two seasons, has been named the new Red Sox hitting coach.

Andy Barkett will join the Red Sox as assistant hitting coach. Byers has 12 years of minor league coaching experience, including the last two seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates system.

Hyers and Barkett join the coaching staff of new manager Alex Cora, who replaced John Farrell this offseason.

