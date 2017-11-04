WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Bedford VA Medical Center Tours By Secretary Of Vet Affairs, Mass. Politicians

Filed Under: Bedford, Bedford VA, Kim Tunnicliffe, Paul Burt, Paul Burton

BEDFORD (CBS) — U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin said he was pleased with the overall care given at the Bedford VA Medical Center, but the death of a Vietnam vet in 2016 due to the negligence of nursing staff is unacceptable.

Notable Massachusetts politicians toured the VA with Shulkin on Saturday.

“We have proposed a demotion for the former director of this medical center and she will not be returning to this medical center,” said Shulkin.

“We have now announced the position of director. We already have ten candidates that have applied for that and our intention is to move forward with those interviews,” he continued.

The nurse’s aide who was caring for Vietnam vet Bill Nutter’s in 2016, was allegedly playing video games at the time of his death. She has been fired, according to Shulkin.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said more needs to be done.

“We need more than just words, we need actions,” she said. “And that is why I have asked the Secretary to expedite the VA inspector general’s criminal investigation.”

Sen. Ed Markey said the VA needs to sure new whistleblower legislation is implemented fully.

“The only way we’re going to protect our veterans is if we protect those people who are whistleblowers,” said Markey.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

