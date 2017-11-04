Bedford VA Medical Center Tours By Secretary Of Vet Affairs, Mass. Politicians

BEDFORD (CBS) — U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin said he was pleased with the overall care given at the Bedford VA Medical Center, but the death of a Vietnam vet in 2016 due to the negligence of nursing staff is unacceptable.

Notable Massachusetts politicians toured the VA with Shulkin on Saturday.

“We have proposed a demotion for the former director of this medical center and she will not be returning to this medical center,” said Shulkin.

“We have now announced the position of director. We already have ten candidates that have applied for that and our intention is to move forward with those interviews,” he continued.

The nurse’s aide who was caring for Vietnam vet Bill Nutter’s in 2016, was allegedly playing video games at the time of his death. She has been fired, according to Shulkin.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said more needs to be done.

“We need more than just words, we need actions,” she said. “And that is why I have asked the Secretary to expedite the VA inspector general’s criminal investigation.”

The only way to protect veterans is to protect the whistle blowers who let us know of crimes happening #wbz pic.twitter.com/N7w3IyGqWD — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) November 4, 2017

Sen. Ed Markey said the VA needs to sure new whistleblower legislation is implemented fully.

“The only way we’re going to protect our veterans is if we protect those people who are whistleblowers,” said Markey.

