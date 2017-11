Crashes On Southeast Expressway Bring Morning Commute To CrawlState Police said there was a multi-car crash on I-93 Southbound in Quincy, as well as a two-car crash on I-93 Northbound.

Keller @ Large: New Book Shows Why Voters Were Fed Up With DemocratsNo wonder so many voters were fed up and open to electing an incompetent successor.

Keller @ Large: Spring Forward, Fall Back, Chicken Out On Time Zone ChangeWe'll be going home in the dark next week because Beacon Hill didn't have to nerve to stick with Daylight Saving Time. Jon says they blew it.

The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year? Mall Santa Makes Autumn ArrivalSome are excited to see Santa Claus at the beginning of November, but others think it's too soon.