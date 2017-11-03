WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Report: Robert Kraft Among Owners Asked To Turn Over Phone Records, Emails In Colin Kaepernick Collusion Case

Filed Under: Adam Schefter, Colin Kaepernick, Collusion, NFL, Robert Kraft, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned by an NFL team, despite being 30 years old and having a better resume than more than half of the quarterbacks currently employed by NFL teams.

And so, Kaepernick is claiming that NFL owners colluded against signing him, in a private agreement to try to keep his cause quiet and avoid any public backlash from fans and — more importantly — sponsors.

It will be a difficult case to prove, but on Friday, a potential major break was reported.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Texans owner Bob McNair and other NFL owners “will be deposed and asked to turn over all cell phone records and emails in relation to the Colin Kaepernick collusion case against the NFL,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

While Kraft’s team did not have a roster need for a quarterback until this week, he is one of the more influential owners in the league, and so his communications on the matter could be relevant. He’s also spoken publicly to the BBC about Kaepernick, saying he never heard any owners discussing a collective decision to cast him out of the league.

Kraft also is a friend of president Donald Trump, who kick-started a second wave of player protests in the NFL in late September when he colorfully said any player who takes a knee during the national anthem should be fired. Any potential communication between Kraft and Trump could prove to be applicable to the matter.

McNair’s team also needed a quarterback this past week, after rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending ACL injury at practice. Instead of pursuing a somewhat similar mobile quarterback option in Kaepernick, the Texans signed Matt McGloin, who has 11 career touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Earlier this week, Yahoo reported that the list of the targets of Kaepernick’s collusion claim were expected to include Kraft, Jones, Trump, Roger Goodell, the Seahawks, the Titans and the Ravens.

Schefter noted that other owners and league executives will be deposed, but he’s yet to confirm a complete list.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch