Sen. Elizabeth Warren Asks EPA To Investigate Norton’s Brown Water

NORTON (CBS) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren requested that the Environmental Protection Agency to look into the discolored water coming out of taps and faucets in the town of Norton.

Town officials have said the water meets health standards and is safe to drink, but the water–which comes out in colors ranging from yellow to dark brown–has alarmed residents.

“I urge you to interact with the town of Norton, Massachusetts and the Commonwealth to ensure that the water does indeed meet health standards, and further provide assistance in confidently determining the exact cause of the discoloration,” Warren wrote in a letter to the EPA.

Norton’s weather comes from town wells, and high iron and manganese cause the discoloration–especially when the town flushes fire hydrants to clear the pipes.

Residents told WBZ-TV that the brown water has been costly, and caused them to have to replace dishwashers and washing machines.

The town is building a new treatment plant to deal with the issue, but it won’t be completed for another two years.

Sen. Warren urged the agency to work with the town to get rid of the discoloration, writing, “The residents of Norton deserve nothing short of absolute confidence in the quality of their drinking water.”