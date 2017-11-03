19 Dead Animals Found In Home Where Woman And Child Lived

NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – A New Bedford woman is facing child abuse and animal cruelty charges after police discovered her Query Street home in deplorable condition.

“I was in disbelief. Why didn’t anyone know or hear or see anything?” said Stephanie Goncalves, who works nearby.

It was employees from a local business that first tipped off police when they saw an emaciated stray dog last weekend.

“The dog was really skinny. You could see bones. I just feel bad. I wish she would have gotten out of that house a long time ago,” Goncalves said.

When police responded to Amanda Vincente’s house, they found a house of horrors.

The New Bedford Times reports there were 17 living animals, and 19 dead – including lizards, hamsters, and birds.

Vincente’s son was also living in the home. The 39-year-old woman was arrested.

The little boy is now in the custody of family members, and the surviving animals are being treated at a local clinic.

“Knowing somebody could actually do something like that. And then to have a child live in that type of facility is just. I have no words,” Goncalves added.

Vicente was released from court on personal recognizance, under the condition she not possess animals. She’s due back in court in December.