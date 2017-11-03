WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

19 Dead Animals Found In Home Where Woman And Child Lived

By Juli McDonald
Filed Under: Animal Cruelty, Juli McDonald, New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – A New Bedford woman is facing child abuse and animal cruelty charges after police discovered her Query Street home in deplorable condition.

“I was in disbelief. Why didn’t anyone know or hear or see anything?” said Stephanie Goncalves, who works nearby.

It was employees from a local business that first tipped off police when they saw an emaciated stray dog last weekend.

“The dog was really skinny. You could see bones. I just feel bad. I wish she would have gotten out of that house a long time ago,” Goncalves said.

newbedford1 19 Dead Animals Found In Home Where Woman And Child Lived

A New Bedford home where 17 living and 19 dead animals were found inside. (WBZ-TV)

When police responded to Amanda Vincente’s house, they found a house of horrors.

The New Bedford Times reports there were 17 living animals, and 19 dead – including lizards, hamsters, and birds.

Vincente’s son was also living in the home. The 39-year-old woman was arrested.

The little boy is now in the custody of family members, and the surviving animals are being treated at a local clinic.

“Knowing somebody could actually do something like that. And then to have a child live in that type of facility is just. I have no words,” Goncalves added.

Vicente was released from court on personal recognizance, under the condition she not possess animals. She’s due back in court in December.

More from Juli McDonald
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch