Newton Man Hurt In Manhattan Attack Expected To Fully Recover

BOSTON (AP) — The family of a Newton man seriously injured in an attack on a New York City bike path says he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Martin Marro‘s family said in a statement Friday he’s been receiving “terrific care” at the hospital since the Tuesday attack that killed eight people, including five of Marro’s high school classmates who had come to the U.S. from Argentina to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their graduation.

The family didn’t disclose the extent of Marro’s injuries or when he might be released, but were “extremely thankful” for the outpouring of concern from friends, colleagues and the community.

Coworkers at Novartis, the Swiss pharmaceutical company where Marro works as a scientist, have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help with the Newton family’s expenses.

