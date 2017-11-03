Newton Man Hurt In Manhattan Attack Expected To Fully Recover

Filed Under: Manhattan Terror Attack, Martin Marro, Newton

BOSTON (AP) — The family of a Newton man seriously injured in an attack on a New York City bike path says he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Martin Marro‘s family said in a statement Friday he’s been receiving “terrific care” at the hospital since the Tuesday attack that killed eight people, including five of Marro’s high school classmates who had come to the U.S. from Argentina to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their graduation.

martin marro Newton Man Hurt In Manhattan Attack Expected To Fully Recover

Martin Marro. (Image Credit: Tom Mountain Repbulican State Committeeman/Facebook)

The family didn’t disclose the extent of Marro’s injuries or when he might be released, but were “extremely thankful” for the outpouring of concern from friends, colleagues and the community.

Coworkers at Novartis, the Swiss pharmaceutical company where Marro works as a scientist, have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help with the Newton family’s expenses.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch