Gun Charge Dropped Against NH Mother, But Damage To Reputation Remains

By Katie Brace
Filed Under: Katie Brace, Manchester NH

BOSTON (CBS) – A Manchester woman was pulled over for a traffic violation, and the officer arrested her for having a loaded gun in the glove compartment with a car full of kids.

The charge was dropped. Now she wants to set the record straight.

“Losing everything I worked so hard for,” said Alycia Neely.

gun2 Gun Charge Dropped Against NH Mother, But Damage To Reputation Remains

Alycia Neely. (WBZ-TV)

The 31-year old single mom of two is at a loss.

“I never put any child in harm’s way. If anything I was protecting those children,” said Neely.

A Manchester police officer arrested Neely for what she had in the glove compartment with a car full of 6- and 7-year-olds. The officer pulled her over for drifting into his lane. When she went to get the car registration he saw the gun.

Neely said there was no bullet in the chamber.

The officer charged her with endangering the welfare of a child and took this mug shot that made the rounds.

alycianeely Gun Charge Dropped Against NH Mother, But Damage To Reputation Remains

Alycia Neely’s mug shot from her arrest. (Image Credit: Manchester Police)

“The child endangerment law states that you had to have knowingly or intentionally have neglected or abused a child and at no point in time had I intentionally done that,” said Neely.

Despite getting a promotion and raise the week before, she was immediately fired from her part-time job at the state-run Sununu Center, which is a juvenile detention facility.

She recounted what her boss told her.

“He told me it makes the facility look bad,” said Neely.

She said people’s quick reaction forced her to resign from coaching cheerleading, and ruined her reputation.

gun1 Gun Charge Dropped Against NH Mother, But Damage To Reputation Remains

Alycia Neely was arrested with a gun in her car, but charges were later dropped. (WBZ-TV)

Neely keeps a gun nearby because of a past abusive relationship.

“I vowed that I wouldn’t let another man hurt me or my kids ever again,” said Neely.

Even with the charge dropped, she is again fighting to regain her life for her kids.

“I am not a bad parent. I am not a bad person,” said Neely.

Neely said her old job has not reached out to her and the state spokesperson says they cannot comment.

Manchester city officials said the charge has been dropped and that’s the end of it. Neely is considering legal action.

