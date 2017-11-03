Driver Cited for Striking State Police Cruiser

Filed Under: Newburyport, State Police

NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – The driver of a pickup truck has been cited after police say he struck a State Police cruiser from behind on Interstate 95.

A trooper, who was working a construction detail just south of Exit 57 on Interstate 95 southbound in Newburyport, was treated and released from a local hospital after the incident, State Police said.

The unidentified trooper was in his cruiser when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old man from Gorham, Maine, State Police said.

sp cruiser original Driver Cited for Striking State Police Cruiser

A Maine driver has been cited after police say he struck a State Police cruiser from behind on Interstate 95 in Newburyport on Nov. 3, 2017. (State Police photo)

The marked cruiser, a Ford Interceptor, had its emergency blue lights activated, and was partially blocking the high-speed lane while a road crew was placing road signs in the median.

“The trooper observed the pickup in his rearview mirror as it approached from behind him and noticed that it was not moving out of the high speed lane,” according to a State Police statement. “The trooper attempted to take evasive action by moving his cruiser to the left, into the median, but was still struck from behind… The force of the crash pushed the cruiser into the median and spun it around 180 degrees.”

Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

State Police cited the unidentified driver, who was not injured, for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch