Edelman: 49ers Are ‘Getting A Stud’ In Jimmy Garoppolo

BOSTON (CBS) — Jimmy Garoppolo’s former coaches and teammates with the Patriots have had nothing but good things to say about him as a player and a person. You can add Julian Edelman to that list.

The Patriots receiver, who is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the preseason, joined the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Friday and was asked about what it was like to see Garoppolo traded to the 49ers. Edelman talked about his growing friendship with Tom Brady’s former backup, and also the kind of player that San Francisco is getting. He did not mince words.

“They’re getting a stud, man,” said Edelman. “Like you said, he was a good friend of mine. He would come out to L.A. and I’d punk him into throwing to me a bunch. He’s a hard-working guy. He’s a football guy. He’s going to make plays.”

On the disappointment of seeing a friend move to another team, Edelman continued: “It’s unfortunate. That’s the NFL. There’s the relationship parts of it and then there’s the business aspect of it, and sometimes they don’t always meet up. You make relationships in this league, but you see friends come and go all the time.”

The level of confidence that Edelman, Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels, and others have shown in Garoppolo as a quarterback should speak volumes. It wasn’t necessary for any of them to heap such praise on the former Patriot, so it’s reasonable to think they truly mean what they’re saying. It remains to be seen whether they’re right or wrong, but they sure sound confident in their abilities to evaluate talent.