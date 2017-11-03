Report Shows Big Increase In Complaints About EpiPen Failures

NEW YORK (CBS) – The EpiPen and its manufacturer, Mylan, have made headlines in recent years over a pricing controversy.

Now, the company may have an even more serious problem on its hands – devices that don’t work.

According to Bloomberg, there have been 228 reported EpiPen failures this year, leading to seven deaths and 25 hospitalizations. In 2012, just four failures were reported.

Mylan tells CBS News that the Bloomberg article is “misleading,” noting that a rise in reported failures doesn’t necessarily mean the devices actually failed. It says more attention on the company over high EpiPen prices could be to blame for more reports.

Tina Hampton told CBS News that an EpiPen needle became bent and sliced the leg of her daughter, who was having an allergic reaction to peanuts. She had to use a backup EpiPen to save her 6-year-old’s life.

“Watching your child sit there scream to you ‘don’t let me die’ is awful for any parent to have to go through,” Hampton said.

Earlier this year, certain varieties of EpiPen were recalled for a potential failure to activate.