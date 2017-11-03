Keller @ Large: New Book Shows Why Voters Were Fed Up With Democrats

BOSTON (CBS) – I sometimes get emails after I’ve said something critical about the president from rabid Trump supporters who want to know – why aren’t you criticizing Obama, or Hillary Clinton?

Because they’re not in power…and Trump is?

Anyway, angry Trump fans, this commentary is for you.

You may recall how longtime Democratic operative Donna Brazile was called in to run the Democratic National Committee after chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz left in disgrace, amid allegations she stacked the primary deck to help her buddy Clinton and hurt Bernie Sanders.

In her new book Brazile confirms that’s exactly what happened.

She found that the Clinton campaign had taken over control of a party that was supposed to be neutral in the primary phase back in 2015, with disastrous consequences.

Brazile also notes that President Obama – who installed Wasserman Schultz as party chair and ignored repeated calls for her removal – left the party $24 million in debt. She describes his oversight of the party as “neglect.”

In a way, this is nothing new.

Anyone who ever saw Wasserman Schultz in action knew she was one of the worst mediocrities in American politics.

Hillary Clinton’s dishonesty and control-freak behavior is legendary.

And the collapse of Democratic power at the state and local level during the Obama years told it all about his self-centered political behavior.

No wonder so many voters were fed up and open to electing an incompetent successor.

Uh-oh.

Here come more of those emails.