New Plan Takes On Mass. Rotaries In Effort To Keep Drivers, Pedestrians Safe

BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Traffic signs are now in place at the downtown rotary in Bridgewater. Town officials say they’re part of a 90-day trial to get drivers to slow down and keep pedestrians safe.

They were catching some drivers by surprise Friday night.

“That’s a wonderful idea, we need it, it’s about time,” said Dakota Dragon.

The move just one of many happening around the state with rotaries.

MassDOT says “roundabout design principals” are being added to rotaries around the state.

“Think of a rotary as a free for all think of a round about as more of a controlled dance sort of thing with traffic,” said John Paul AAA Senior Manager, Traffic Safety.

Paul says rotaries were designed decades ago when there were way less cars on the road.

The transition to roundabouts includes more signage and designated lanes for cars.

“It’s really designed to calm the traffic down, slow the traffic down but also give it a certain position on the road,” said Paul.

MassDOT says the rotary changes will depend on an area’s volume, traffic pattern and the local communities input.