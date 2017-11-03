Bone Marrow Donor Meets Boy Whose Life He Saved

BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston duck boat driver who donated his bone marrow had an emotional meeting with the boy whose life he saved.

On Friday, Mike Reilly and 14-year-old Jack Eppley met, two years after Huffman received the critical procedure he needed thanks to Reilly.

Eppley is doing well now. But not long ago he suffered from a form of blood cancer.

“It was really scary honestly, because I didn’t know what was going to happen to me,” said Jack.

Reilly is part of the marrow donor database. Facing long odds, he was a match for Jack.

The transplant worked, and for the first time Jack is now well enough to meet Reilley in person.

“I really like your beard,” Jack laughed when he met Reilly. “You seem like you have an awesome personality, and a good sense of humor.”

Jack even laughed that Reilly is “my second dad now, I guess.”

Reilley said meeting Jack was a must.

“I would have felt awful if I never knew who he was,” he said. “It would be like, who is that kid? Where did he go? What’s happening with him, you know, where is he now? I never have to answer that question. I can just call.”

Kasey Huffman, Jack’s mother, is beyond thankful for Reilly.

“He saved our son’s life and he means so much to me,” she said.

Reilly and Jack’s family plan to have a fun weekend in boston. But the most important thing they want to do is deliver the message that anyone can be a part of the donor registry.

“Why wouldn’t you do it? It’s so easy to do. And it saved my life. I wouldn’t be here if you didn’t sign up for it,” Jack said.

For more information on how to donate, visit the Be The Match website.