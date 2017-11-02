TJX Continues Paying Workers In Puerto Rico, Even As Hurricane Damage Keeps Stores Closed

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Massachusetts-based TJX is getting a lot of praise for supporting its employees in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

The TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods owner confirmed to WBZ-TV it is still paying workers at stores that remain closed because of hurricane damage.

“We believe it is the right thing for us to do under these circumstances,” a TJX spokeswoman said.

According to The Boston Globe, there are 29 TJX-owned stores in Puerto Rico. The company is not saying how many stores remain closed as 70 percent of the island is still without power.

A viral Facebook post from the father of a Marshalls employee in Puerto Rico has more than 40,000 shares.

He says he’s thankful that the company is still supporting his son with a paycheck, as well as food and water.

