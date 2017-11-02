Fugitive Accused Of Taunton Machete Attack Returned To Mass.

TAUNTON (CBS) – A fugitive accused of attacking a woman and dog with a machete in Taunton was returned to Massachusetts to face a judge on Thursday.

Thomas Vargus was ordered held without bail in connection with the September incident.

While being escorted in handcuffs by police, Vargus was asked why he attacked the dog.

“Because I wanted to,” he replied.

Vargus later claimed he acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors say witnesses told police they saw a man, later identified as Vargus, grabbing a dog and trying to kill it.

He fled immediately after the incident and was found last week in Pennsylvania. Police say Vargus was living with a gang member who did prison time for shooting a police officer.

Vargus has a lengthy criminal record, including charges for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.