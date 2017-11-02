New Sam Adams Beer Too Strong To Be Sold In 12 States

BOSTON (CBS) — The new Sam Adams beer is so strong, it can’t be sold in twelve states.

Utopias, which the brewer describes on their site as an “extreme barrel-aged beer,” is 28 percent alcohol by volume–which is above the legal limit in several states, including New Hampshire and Vermont.

It’s legal in Massachusetts, though, where the beer will be sold for $200.

2017 Utopias is here. Learn more about one of the most renowned and sought-after extreme barrel-aged beers. https://t.co/imNHuMOmaG pic.twitter.com/Bgu3YO84S0 — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) October 26, 2017

What does a $200 beer taste like? Sam Adams says it is “reminiscent of a rich vintage Port, old Cognac, or fine Sherry with notes of dark fruit, subtle sweetness, and a deep rich malty smoothness.”

The beer uses three varieties of German hops, and is a blend of batches–including some that have been aged up to 24 years in barrels that contained everything from aquavit to moscat.

This is the 10th release of Utopias, which was first released in 2002. Only 13,000 bottles of the 2017 vintage are being released this year.