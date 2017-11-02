WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Red Sox Begin To Fill Out Alex Cora’s Coaching Staff

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s only been a few hours since Alex Cora won a World Series with the Houston Astros, but the new Red Sox manager is wasting no time rounding out his coaching staff.

The Red Sox filled a trio of important vacancies on Thursday, which included finding Cora’s right-hand man.

Ron Roenicke will take over as bench coach, bringing 27 years of coaching experience to Boston. He spent the last two seasons as third base coach of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, and had a four-plus season stint as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers. He led the Brewers to a franchise-best 96 wins and a division title in his first season as manager, but was relieved of his duties early in the 2015 season. He joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as third base coach later that season before joining the Angels the following season.

ron roenicke Red Sox Begin To Fill Out Alex Coras Coaching Staff

Angels third base coach Ron Roenicke congratulates Justin Upton after the ourfielder hit a home run during the 2017 season.
(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

In addition, Boston named Tom Goodwin their new first base coach and outfield instructor and Carlos Febles as their third base coach and infielder instructor. Goodwin spent the last six seasons as first base coach of the New York Mets, while Febles will be on a major league staff for the first time in his career.

tom goodwin Red Sox Begin To Fill Out Alex Coras Coaching Staff

Mets first base coach Tom Goodwin congratulates T.J. Rivera after he hit a single in the 2017 season. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The 41-year-old Febles is plenty familiar with the Boston organization, spending the last 11 years in the team’s minor league system. He served as manager of Double-A Portland in both of the last two seasons, with the Sea Dogs going 55-84 in 2016 and 65-74 in 2017.

Febles also played nine seasons as a second baseman with the Kansas City Royals (1995-2003) and one year in the Red Sox organization in 2004.

The Red Sox also announced that Dana LeVangie will return as their bullpen coach, and he’ll continue to serve as the team’s catching coordinator.

Boston still needs to name a new hitting coach and pitching coach to Cora’s staff.

