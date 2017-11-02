Police Searching For Missing UMass Student From Medford

MEDFORD (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing UMass Boston student.
Matthew Rudolph, 23 of Medford, has not been seen since Sunday.
Medford Police said his friends and family are concerned for his well-being because it is unlike him to not check in for thing long.
“Matthew has had some recent changes in his life that may have caused him to feel depressed,” they said in a statement.
They said he recently moved into a Medford apartment, but mentioned a possible camping trip to Middlesex Fells Reservation in the Medford-Winchester-Stoneham area.
Anyone who sees Rudolph or knows where he is should contact Medford Police.