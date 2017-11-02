WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
MSPCA Hopes To Find Home For Dog Before 1-Year Shelter Anniversary

Filed Under: Dog Adoption, MSPCA

BOSTON (CBS) – Looking to adopt a dog? The MSPCA is hoping someone will adopt a 4-year-old pit bull before she marks one year of living in a shelter.

Brandy has been at the MSPCA Boston Adoption Center for 355 days, and the shelter hopes she won’t get to day 365 before finding a loving home.

Brady is described as a “calm, sweet girl” who loves getting attention from people and cuddling. She would be a great pet for someone who works from home.

The MSPCA says Brandy’s ideal forever home is pet-free and kid-free because she can be possessive. She will need to go to obedience classes after being adopted so she can learn how to interact with other dogs.

If anyone is interested in adopting Brandy, they can email adoption@mspca.org or drop by the adoption center at 350 South Huntington Ave in Jamaica Plain.

