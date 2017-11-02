MSPCA Hopes To Find Home For Dog Before 1-Year Shelter Anniversary

BOSTON (CBS) – Looking to adopt a dog? The MSPCA is hoping someone will adopt a 4-year-old pit bull before she marks one year of living in a shelter.
Brandy has been at the MSPCA Boston Adoption Center for 355 days, and the shelter hopes she won’t get to day 365 before finding a loving home.
Day 355: Brandy is such a calm, sweet girl that she sometimes gets to chill out in staff offices to get a break from the kennels. She patiently watches for opportunities to get cuddles between work. She’d be a great office companion for someone who works from home! Please help us share Brandy’s story so that she doesn’t see day 365 in the Shelter!! #mspca #yearofbrandy #sendbrandyhome #adopt #mspcaboston #pitbull #adoptabull
The MSPCA says Brandy’s ideal forever home is pet-free and kid-free because she can be possessive. She will need to go to obedience classes after being adopted so she can learn how to interact with other dogs.
If anyone is interested in adopting Brandy, they can email adoption@mspca.org or drop by the adoption center at 350 South Huntington Ave in Jamaica Plain.