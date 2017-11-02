The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year? Mall Santa Makes Autumn Arrival

BURLINGTON (CBS) – The holidays are in full swing – at least in some retail locations around the region.

The Halloween decorations aren’t even down as some begin to deck the halls. At the Burlington Mall, Santa Claus is already down from the North Pole.

“Honestly, right after Halloween, November 1, it’s Christmas season for me,” said Paula Marino of Woburn.

“I’m not ready. I’d like to enjoy Thanksgiving. I’d like to clean up my Halloween decorations that are currently molding on my porch,” said Angela Parziale.

Reaction to what has become the annual Christmas creep is mixed.

“Christmas is the big business so they push it definitely that more than Thanksgiving,” said Linda Camelo.

“We’re still doing some pumpkins and still enjoying our Halloween candy and costumes a couple more weeks,” added Kara Brown of Wakefield.

Parents of kids who were already sprinting into Santa’s arms Thursday night say it’s a good warm up.

“Now she’s not going to be scared of him when we come back and take pictures so that’s good,” said parent Christina Walsh.

The kids were just excited to get an early start on telling Santa what they’re hoping to see under the tree.