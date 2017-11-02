WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

‘I Love Being Heather’: Actress Betsy Brandt On CBS Sitcom “Life In Pieces”

Filed Under: Betsy Brandt, Colin Hanks, DJ Sixsmith, life in pieces, Only CBS

Betsy Brandt fell in love with acting when she went on a high school field trip to watch a play in Canada. Early in her career, Brandt just wanted to be on someone’s show. Never did the Michigan native image being part of two hit shows in “Breaking Bad” and “Life in Pieces.” While Brandt is known for many dramatic roles in her career, she plays a witty character named Heather alongside stars Colin Hanks and James Brolin on the CBS sitcom “Life In Pieces,” which begins its third season tonight at 9:30pm EST.

Brandt stopped by the CBS Local Studio to discuss “Life in Pieces”, working on “Breaking Bad” and why the Flint water crisis has been such a personal issue for her.

“I love playing Heather on Life in Pieces,” Brandt told CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith in a recent sit-down interview. “I love being part of that family. It’s such a talented group of actors and nice people.”

Brandt knows a thing or two about working with talented actors after playing Marie on “Breaking Bad.” While Brandt admits that Marie was a difficult character to get along with, she had a feeling from the get go that this show would be a hit.

“I told my husband that Breaking Bad was the best pilot I’ve ever read. It was an actor’s dream to be on that set and work with that group of actors. To watch Bryan Cranston in rehearsal before we started shooting was such a fascinating experience.”

Catch Betsy tonight on the season three premiere of “Life in Pieces” at 9:30pm EST on CBS.

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch