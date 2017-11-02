Hershey’s To Release First New Candy Bar Since 1995

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The first new candy bar to carry the Hershey’s name in more than two decades is set to hit shelves next month.

hersheys gold bar Hersheys To Release First New Candy Bar Since 1995

Hershey’s Gold. (Image credit: Hershey’s.)

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based candy maker says Hershey’s Gold will go on sale Dec. 1. It’s described as a caramelized cream bar embedded with salty peanut and pretzel bits. Hershey’s says the bar is a response to trends that it says show “the rising popularity of crunchy multi-textured candy.”

hershey gold wrapper Hersheys To Release First New Candy Bar Since 1995

The Hershey’s Gold wrapper (Image credit: Hershey’s)

Hershey’s Gold will be the fourth bar for the brand and the first new one since Hershey’s Cookies ‘n Creme was introduced in 1995. The original Hershey’s bar was released in 1900 and was followed up by the special dark variety in 1939.

