Gordon Hayward Gets Emotional In ‘Today Show’ Interview

BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward went through unimaginable physical pain on opening night, but his injury certainly hit him hard emotionally as well.

Addressing the nation about his horrific injury, which occurred on national TV just minutes into the Celtics’ first game, Hayward opened up about that night and his recovery with The Today Show’s Matt Lauer. The Celtics forward talked about seeing his distraught parents in the crowd after he was injured, tearing up as he recalled the moment:

. @gordonhayward recalls seeing his mom in the crowd after his devastating injury pic.twitter.com/Eg8DFFMg1p — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 2, 2017

Despite the disappointment and frustration of presumably having to sit out the rest of the 2017-18 season, Hayward is keeping it simple as he takes his recovery one day at a time.

“I feel better today than I did yesterday, and that’s my mindset right now,” Hayward said. “Just trying to work through each day and setting mini-goals and trying to get on with it.”

WATCH: “I feel better today than I did yesterday & that's kind of my mindset right now.” –@gordonhayward pic.twitter.com/YYHc5po03n — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 2, 2017

Hayward also shared his thoughts on the night of the injury and his recovery in a heartfelt Facebook post on Wednesday night, expressing confidence in a quick recovery but ostensibly confirming that he won’t be able to return to the court until next season.

Hayward will meet with reporters for the first time since his injury on Thursday.