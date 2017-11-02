Massive Recall: Millions Of Fire Extinguishers Could Fail To Activate

MEBANE, N.C. (CBS) – Fire extinguisher maker Kidde is recalling millions of its products because they may fail to activate in an emergency.

Nearly 38 million fire extinguishers sold in the United States have plastic handles that could become clogged or require excessive force to discharge. The nozzle can also detach with enough force to pose an “impact hazard,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

The recall involves plastic handle fire extinguishers sold between 1973 and 2015, and push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers sold between 1995 and 2017. They were sold in red, white and silver colors.

Information on how to find recalled model numbers is here.

There have been 391 reports of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment , resulting in 16 injuries and a 2014 death when first responders could not get a Kidde fire extinguisher to work after a car crash. There are also 91 reports of property damaged linked to the recalled fire extinguishers.

Kidde said in a statement it is working with authorities to make sure fire extinguishers are replaced as quickly as possible.

Anyone who has a recalled fire extinguisher should contact Kidde right away for a free replacement with a metal handle.