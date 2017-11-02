Fatal Chelsea Overdose Prompts Hazmat Response

CHELSEA (CBS) – A Chelsea man died Thursday following an apparent drug overdose inside a car that prompted a hazmat response.
An unconscious man was found in a car in Cary Square on Thursday afternoon.
Narcan was used and the 44-year-old man was transported to Whidden Hospital but did not survive.
White powder was found in the car. Firefighters were worried it could be the potentially lethal drug fentanyl.
As a precaution, the scene was processed by a hazmat team wearing protective suits.
No further details are currently available.