Methuen Family Rushed To Hospital After CO Poisoning From Generator

METHUEN (CBS) – A family of four was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after a carbon monoxide leak at a home in Methuen.

Firefighters were called to the house on West Street around 3 a.m. and found CO levels at 500 parts per million.  Evacuations are necessary if levels are over 9 parts per million.

A woman at the home said both her children were nauseous, vomiting, and had headaches.

All four people in the home, between the ages of 10 and 64, were taken to Lawrence General Hospital.  They are expected to be okay.

The fire department told WBZ-TV the leak was caused by a generator outside the home that was only a few inches from the garage door.

Authorities were able to safely vent the house.

More than 1,600 homes and businesses in Methuen were still without power as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday because of the storm Sunday night.

